It’s been more than 900 days since we started flattening the curve. We’re still being flattened by COVID. COVID shut down our economy, jobs and in some cases our lives.

This week the CDC admitted they handled the entire situation wrong. Even admitted social distancing didn`t work. All the “you don’t need a mask,” and then “you needed two.”

Even here in Texas, we locally were having to follow CDC guidelines which the government now admits didn’t work. What about all the folks fired because they refused the jab? The CDC also plans to print new guidelines in plain English.

We still don’t know exactly how COVID started and how it was transmitted and we really don’t seem to care. We don’t want to make China mad, do we?

What Reagan said years ago still applies. “We’re from the government and we’re here to help.”

Those are the nine most dangerous words in the world.

