Guess who will be president before Liz Cheney? Me!

Realistically, we both have no chance. Liz, who is supposed to be listening to Wyoming, has spent more time in Virginia hating Donald Trump with Democrats.

I cannot see why she cannot see she’s being used. The Dems and media used to berate her and her father with insults. But, she is a darling at the moment because she’s a bomb-thrower at Trump and the Republican Party.

Say what you want about her father, Dick Chaney. He may be misguided in some of the things he has said. You know he never met a war he didn’t like. But, you know he read over her speech before she conceded Tuesday night and can’t believe he was ok with Liz comparing herself to Abraham Lincoln. Man, she’s really into the kool-aid

