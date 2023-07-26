NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

It’s my favorite time of the year soon: Football season. The weather promising to cool off. The Cowboys and Texans are in camp. College is revving up, and Garrett Sanders will soon be hosting Friday Football Fever for high school games.

One thing, high school and lower levels need officials. We need refs to call the games, locally. My sources tell me one reason we’re low on officials is the verbal beatings they get from parents. C’mon mom and dad. Let’s do better. Let the kids play and your neighbors call the games. At the lower levels it’s not life or death.

Even the great Tom Landry said about losing on a close call, his team never should have got to the point where a ref would matter. We need officials and we need fans who’ll cool their jets.

