It’s that time again. The Texas Legislature doing its thing, and we’re in special session.

One thing were hearing is no property tax rates have been, or need to be, raised. Thank you, but the dirty little secret is they don’t have to because your local tax office is raising your rates. Look at those appraisals. Don’t look at my left hand, look at my right. See how it works.

Now, know no matter how much your appraisal goes up, the ledge does cap what you have to pay at 10%. But, keep paying 10% every year and that adds up. See how that works? I’m actually looking forward to turning 65 so I can say “enough.”

Then, I hope I don’t die so I can stick my tongue out at them at least for a few years.

