TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sad for Texas.

One local official is reportedly acting like a Brazen Texas official would act years ago.

The Guardian reports Loving County Judge Skeet Jones and his family have been rounding up cattle that don’t belong to him.

He’s the Loving County judge and makes $133k a year. He’s run unopposed for years.

Loving County has about 57 people living there. There is nothing except oil wells and stray cattle he’s allegedly been rounding up and selling.

Texas cattle rangers say they have him dead to right.

Critics say the judge does what he darn well wants to, including alleged stealing.

If this is true he needs to be made an example of. There is nothing worse than elected officials thinking they are about it all.

That’s my point of view what’s yours?

KETK Neal Barton.