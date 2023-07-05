NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

When I graduated from state college in Texas, it was cheap.

I moved out of state for a TV job, then moved back to Texas and the cost was sky high. What happened? Colleges got greedy and here came loans to make it all work. I was told by kids I hired and worked with that they had to say yes to these mafia-like terms.

No, you don’t. Read the terms. But, even then, if colleges are so in favor of these loans then when kids default, let the colleges pick up the tab. Get some skin in the game. How invested in education are they? We know now you don’t need a degree to work at the mall.

There was a kid I hired here years ago from my home town and college. At the end of a contract, he knew things were not going his way. He went back to college– by the way, he already had a four-year degree– he got a two year degree in industrial button pushing or something. A while back, he sent me picture wearing a steel hat and overalls. He’s making three times the money he made here by making sure refineries won’t blow up. Plus, a better pension plan than Congress.

By the way, Google your favorite college. Check out its endowment. They can afford to work with your child.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.