Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They won Super Bowl LVII.

I love the NFL and now have to wait through the off-season for more NFL action.

I’m wishing Mahomes congrats just not for the Super Bowl, but also winning in the game of life. That’s more important.

Unfortunately in the NFL nowadays, more than just sports makes news. For our hometown player, it’s just sports headlines. No scandals. Just doing his talking on the field then living a quiet life. Tip of the hat to you, Patrick, for that.

In the end, a life well-lived is best.

