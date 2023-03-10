NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

What to do about the Texas border with Mexico? How about something?

I heard Senator Lindsey Graham this week, who never met a war he did like, suggest going after cartels with the U.S. military.

Isn’t there an international law against that? Even I know that. I’m so frustrated with Mexico. Friends of mine, who are from Mexico show me news clips all the time of the Mexican government kowtowing to the cartels. Even showing the cartels winning every firefight against the Mexican police.

The cartels run everything. They are uncontrolled.

The Biden administration said we have powerful sanctions against Mexico. Sure we do. Sanctions that evidentially don’t mean anything to them at all. I’m all for extreme measures if crimes are happening on our side of the border. Evidently, they are now. Mexico is not holding up its end of our treaty. They are not a good neighbor anymore.

