NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The grinding continues in the Middle East.

By the way, where is the United Nations? Are they giving medical help? Comforting anyone? No. Tuesday a misguided missile hits a Gaza hospital. Without checking, it condemns Israel. It wasn’t Israel. It was Hamas. You know who else went with the wrong Israel missile story? The American national media. They didn’t even pick up a phone. It was Hamas.

We need to check and be dubious of all news reports from that part of the world.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.