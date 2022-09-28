NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton

We’ve talked about this before.

Migrants sent to New York City, DC and then the explosion from the media about Ron DeSantis sending 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The local swells sweating, getting them out of there just as fast as they could.

We are told by our betters that the migrants need to be kept in South Texas, or at least processed here in Texas, because we have such great infrastructure at the border. Which is absolutely ridiculous.

We have thousands come across every day in Texas. But now, the mayor of New York City wants the feds to send him 500 million dollars to handle the 13 thousand he’s got there right now. But, nyc is a sanctuary city, you said that, Mr. Mayor. He wants 500 million dollars just for this year alone.

Look at the hardship we’ve had from Texas to California and he’s just in New York City. If President Biden cuts that check, you know other sanctuary cities like Philadelphia, Chicago and DC will be holding out their hands, as well.

Mr. Mayor, you asked for migrants… you got them.

Make it work.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.