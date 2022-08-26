NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Back and forth with this Donald Trump raid. Still nothing. Is this going to be another, “Yeah, we got him.” “No, we don’t?”

This has been going on since the Mueller investigation. Whether you like Trump or not, this should scare you. The feds come in with a warrant at Mar-a-Lago a few weeks ago. No, the FBI would not let anyone look at it. I know from watching gangster movies, you have the right to read the warrant for your house. You even have the right to walk around with the cops. That was not afforded. When you are done, you get a receipt of what was taken from your house.

What I read and heard, Trump got one but it was very vague. Now, Trump sues to make sure his Fourth Amendment rights were not hampered.

AG Merrick Garland has given a seven-minute speech at a news conference about what happened and said… nothing. Three weeks later, this is still too strange. The water is still too murky. I want to know the truth. Is this going to be another, “Nothing to see here, move along”?

For the cane that’s being raised, this better be good.

