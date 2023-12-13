NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Last week we did a great story.

St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin showed a documentary at the Pines Theater about the church organ they just bought in Canada. This organ was made by one one of the best organ makers in the world and more than 2,000 pieces had to be torn apart and re-assembled in Lufkin.

Boy, did it sound great to me. We showed it on TV. I grew up with formal worship. I know skinny jeans, smoke machines and guitars are the order of the day in most churches now, but kudos to the folks at Cyprian’s in Lufkin for showing us what was older can be new again.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.