NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I awoke to a funny meme from a friend of mine saying “Congratulations if you had no student debt. You do now.”

My opinion… President Biden’s polls are down. This aims at the young persons vote. Give them a break for a vote. In the meantime the guy or gal who could not afford college or refused to take out that big of a loan will now pay for other people’s debt.

But I want to go deeper. What happened to Texas tuition? In the old days when I was in college, it was expensive but affordable. It was like 10-15 dollars a semester hour. I leave the state for a few years because of a TV job out of state. I come back and college tuition, in my opinion, is way out of hand. What happened?

I’m told seductive loans handcuffing young people financially for years after graduation. This, after colleges have multi-billion dollar endowments.

Reagan’s education secretary warned years ago in a 1897 op-ed, “If anything, increases in financial aid in recent years have enabled colleges and universities blithely to raise their tuitions, confident that Federal loan subsidies would help cushion the increase Federal student aid policies do not cause college price inflation, but there is little doubt that they help make it possible.” I agree.

