NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Last week we covered the Tyler boil water notice. The city fixed the water cleanliness Saturday. We thank them.

When asked about it Monday while we covered another water issue, they wouldn’t talk to us about Friday’s problem. The Texas PUC had the same problem this week talking to the ERCOT COO. He didn’t want to talk about why it was worse than advertised Sept. 6 when a Level 2 advisory was issued.

A transmission line didn’t work and at sunset when the solar panels stopped working and wind power was working. But, that electricity could not be transferred. When pressed by the PUC commissioners the COO looked.. befuddled.

Do we need to have another lesson about who works for whom?

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.