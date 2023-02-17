NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I wish we knew more about that train derailment in Ohio.

I say that because it’s difficult to find anything out except for what’s on the surface. A train comes off the track in eastern Ohio days ago, carrying some of the most toxic chemicals you can find. I can’t even pronounce them. The experts say light them on fire. They did, then they have a toxic cloud.

All the while, the federal government rushes in, especially the EPA. The EPA, which loves to tell you how to live, but this time won’t say anything. Then, in the meantime, people’s animals are dying. Wild animals are dying. The government, state and local, say it’s safe to go home. Drink bottled water or stay at a hotel. Save your receipts, and you may be reimbursed. The people are poor. I’m sure some don’t even have a credit card. In the meantime, the U.S. Department Of Transportation is talking about building highways and doesn’t have a lot to say about this.

Why?

Look at all the trains which roll through your hometown. ‘That can’t happen here?’ The hell it can’t.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.