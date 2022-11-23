NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

When I grow up, I want to be a pollster. Wait– evidentially you can’t do both.

Going back to 2018, the pollsters have blown every national election.

They really blew this one with the “red wave,” which wasn’t even pink. After each lesson, we applaud the pollster who was the closest, but it looks like it’s which pollster guessed the best.

A while back polls were good, disgustingly accurate. Not anymore.

Things became unwound when everyone switched to cell phones. Even if you still have a house phone, do you ever answer it? Here in Texas one high profile poll put Beto O’Rourke only four points behind Greg Abbott. When it was said and done, Abbott smoked O’Rourke by 12 points. 12! It’s got to get better, but in the meantime for pollsters the money rolls in and accountability rolls out.

