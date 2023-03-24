NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Texas certainly has a front row seat to this. Last week’s vacation gave me more time to consume cable news. This was a hot topic.

The administration doesn’t want us going to Mexico to buy prescriptions because they’re laced with fentanyl and other drugs.

Let me say this again: The administration doesn’t want us going to Mexico to buy prescriptions because they’re laced with fentanyl and other drugs.

Meanwhile, they leave the border wide open and that stuff is being walked, not even smuggled, in the country. Does anyone else see how ridiculous this is?

