NEALS POV: President Joe Biden builds fence around his home

(KETK) – Soon president Joe Biden will have a 450,000 security fence built around his $2.7 million beach home in Delaware.

You read homeland security is building it. But in reality, it’s you and me.

I thought fences didn’t work.

Mr. Biden just canceled two contracts of fence builders in the Rio Grand Valley.

During the last presidential campaign, Biden said there are more modern ways to keep people out. So, why isn’t he using those ways?

Since man has walked upright three things have been true. Wheels, fire, and fences work. I have fences all over my properties. It’s to keep you out. You have fences to keep me out.

The president needs to put his money where his mouth is. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan..”Mr. Biden…. tear down that fence.”

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@kryk.com or Facebook me at KETK neal barton.