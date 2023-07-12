NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Last I heard it was heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed. We’re talking property tax relief of up to $100,000 for your homestead exemption.

That’s the way I read it.

Finally, some help from the state government. That’s a great start. Let’s keep going. We here in Texas like to brag we don’t have an income tax, but property taxes are still onerous.

Give us more help. There has to be more ways than what they’ve just done. Strike more while the irons is hot and keep your mitts off the surplus. That’s our money not yours.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.