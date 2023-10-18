NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I heard a Texas country song and thought of the death of Suzanne Somers.

The song says “Don’t send me flowers for my funeral… give them to me now.” Like when I’m alive. If you’re my age you remember what an icon she was.

Imagine Taylor Swift times 10. But after her fame, she sold health care products and exercise equipment. She became a punch line. She seemed to take it in stride.

Then, she dies, and here comes the love again. Every channel. Its a shame she never knew that people really continued to love her. Maybe she does.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.