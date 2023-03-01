NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

There is no doubt East Texas is a great place to live. It’s a great place to retire. That’s no accident.

Years ago, deep East Texas and East Texas officials partnered together to set up something called Texas Forest Country. Never was a fan of changing the name of our area when it was Piney Woods. The name never caught on, but we continued to attract retirees.

They’re great neighbors, many of whom are vets. Vets who still can’t get decent health care. They still have to run back to Shreveport and DFW. That was confirmed by a source I have at CampV, which caters to vets.

The feds would write an 800-page manual about using an anvil. If you’re a vet, especially if you retire from the service, you need a card where you can walk into any doctor’s office and be treated. No red tape. Red tape which is literally killing vets across the nation.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.