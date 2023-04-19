NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

A Massachusetts national guardsman was arrested for leaking sensitive government and military secrets.

Anyone who does that needs to be punished. You’re exposing peoples safety and lives.

What confuses me is the media, which loves a good leak, are madder than a hornet.

What? Things have changed. They didn’t care about the Scotus leak about Roe. We still don’t know who did it and the DOJ and the Scotus Marshal seems out to lunch.

I’m old enough to remember the pentagon papers. Google it if you’re young.

The release of the Pentagon Papers is perhaps the most famous and impactful leak of classified documents in US history. In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg, an analyst at the RAND Corporation, leaked a report commissioned by the US military about the Vietnam War.

The media loved that and made Ellsberg a hero.

I guess its what war the media likes that determines their outrage.