NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Merry Christmas.

We’re here again. The holidays move so quickly. I have the same request I had a few weeks ago but you’re busy and may have forgotten.

Shop locally. Buy locally.

A businessman I trust told me 85% of each dollar spent here stays here. The next time you go to a little league game, see the sponsorship boards in the outfield. Go to the theater or play. See the playbill. The sponsors of the little theater are not from Fayetteville, Arkansas or Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Go to a local Christmas parade and see the floats. Its your local brothers and sisters. We all need to help each other. That help needs to start now.

Merry Christmas. That’s my point of view what`s yours?

You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.