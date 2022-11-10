NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of KETK’s Neal Barton.

I say this about this time every year, but it’s important. It’s time to start doing Christmas shopping. And I’m going to encourage you to shop here at home.

As I go live all over the area doing our Small Town Live broadcast, I’m stunned at the dedication and hard work our neighbors go through to run a local business. It’s incredibly hard. They are us. They are the ones who help buy little league uniforms, sponsor the school play or drama club, volunteer at church and get things done.

Larger out of town corporations have no idea what time this is about. Local business owners are the lifeblood of our communities. They spend so much time serving us. It’s time to give back to them.

So please, as you holiday shop. Please keep your money here in East Texas.

