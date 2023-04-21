NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Slowly but surely they’ve been catching on again in East Texas… but, during my Small Town Live visits, I can tell you farmer’s markets are coming back strongly.

It’s good for our economy because these people work hard raising vegetables and they need to be compensated. It’s also good for you. This is clean eating at its finest with no GMOs.

This is the ultimate shopping locally. We all win.

When you see a farmer’s market. pull over and take a look. Shake a hand. Get some local honey. You’ll meet the best people in the world.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.