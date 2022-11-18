NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

The election has come and gone, but we’re still counting votes. Election Day has become election season, but that’s another POV.

Now what? Both sides won, and there was no red wave against Dems. Who even made up that cliche? Dems still control the senate. There still are the Manchin and Sinema wildcards. I don’t know why Republicans are so down. No wave, but winning by one point or 50 is still winning if you can control your votes in the House.

Now Republicans in the House set the agenda, have subpoena power and can investigate. Plus, the main thing: The power of the purse. In January, when the president writes one of those huge checks to Ukraine or to fatten up the IRS, there’s going to be a huge VOID written upon it… if the Republicans can stick together. Let’s all sit back and watch.

