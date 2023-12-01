NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

A few days ago, I heard a very young co-worker talk about the stress of this season.

This person is just getting their adult life started. Don’t feel that way. I know we feel pressure to spend, but sometimes that gift just needs to be love, a card or a memento.

We get it. One network’s market watch reports the typical American household must spend an additional $11,434 annually just to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January of 2021.

I’m saying– a call, running an errand or just a hug is a great holiday gift. Maybe, just an, ‘I love you.’ That’s free and will be remembered and appreciated all year long.

