NOTE: This was written for broadcast

Happy New Year! It’s not cabbage and black eyes peas that’ll make it good one. It’s what you do.

I was reminded of this watching reports from 1990 while on vacation. Willie Nelson, back then, who just celebrated his 90th birthday, got in trouble with the IRS.

Bad management. Owed millions to the government.

There was an auction to sell everything he had. Most of his stuff was auctioned off. Bought by his friends he was good to. They gave it all back to him. That’s a good lesson for this new year. You give, you’ll get back.

