It’s time to tell Texans and the rest of the world what happened at Uvalde. The more days go by the murkier the water is.

In Uvalde, we were told as the shooter shot, brave men and women ran toward the gunfire. That didn’t exactly happen.

We’re told a back door was propped open and the shooter saw that and walked in. Now, that’s not the case.

We’re told in shootings like that the school top cop calls the orders over experienced tactical teams. Why?

Now, that same top cop, we’re told, is clamming up and not talking to investigators. We still hear the horror stories of anguished parents begging police to go in and save their children.

At this point, I think we need and deserve to know exactly what happened, as well as why it happened. You can can’t fix something until you know what’s wrong and it’s been long enough. Texans and the rest of the nation deserve answers.

