Editor’s Note: This story was written for broadcast.

Texans deserve better than what we got with Gonzalo Lopez.

He’s the escaped con who caused chaos in our state. Finally found and shot to death a few weeks ago after escaping from a prison bus.

This guy was part of the Mexican mafia and one of the worst prisoners we had in lockup.

It was like a bad western you saw on the 1960s where the prison wagon wheel breaks and the bad man gets away from the prison guards.

It’s ridiculous he didn’t have a bigger guard on the road for medical attention. I can fix that right now.

People like him don’t need to be in a bus. Let doctors and nurses come to him. Bad planning State of Texas.

We had an entire countryside terrorized and entire family in Southeast Texas killed at the hands of this villain.

Not to mention other officers who had to be put in peril who were in a gunfight with him.

After what’s still unknown in Uvalde and this prisoner getting away. The State of Texas needs a gut check after all this and a better plan. We can do a lot better than this. This is not 1940.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.