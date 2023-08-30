NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I’ve seen this movie a lot and I’m sick of it. Be it cold temps or a blast furnace, when we need reliable energy we’re told it may not be there unless we do with less. Yes, I’m talking about the ERCOT grid.

We Texans love the fact we have our own grid, but is it worth it? Longview is on a different grid. I was told by great sources SWEPCO poured a lot of money into that. The Arkansas power plant gets the job done.

And when we ERCOT users sweat out the temps, what choice do we have? I’m told by another good political source that perhaps we could join another grid. This is like buying a new expensive SUV for family trips. Then, after your check clears you get a phone call from the dealership telling you don’t drive the vehicle on Saturdays. Why? Then you’re told it’s too expensive. Say what? I can do what I want. I bought this electricity. Then we’re told, ‘You need to do your part.‘ This has to be addressed. I’m tired of the tight two lines on the TV grid map showing me the difference between comfortable or miserable.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.