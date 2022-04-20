*This story was written for broadcast*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – I’ve been waking up every morning with the roar of chain saws and the leaf blowers have been driving me crazy. That’s an entirely different rant. But I live near an area where a lot of storm damage happened.

Some of those chainsaws are the ones from the Texas Baptist Men.

Talk about where one puts their faith where their mouth is. So many can’t afford to cut up trees that fell or the insurance deductible would cost too much and the Texas Baptist Men are there to help.

Soon they’ll be helping hurricane victims. Right now they’re also in Ukraine helping. They don’t ask for money but I’m sure the Baptist church is helping. If you need a charity, you choose that. But they are worthy. They turn no one in Tyler away with trees down. Those interested, can go to Green Acres Baptist Church and get on the list. Such kindness needs to be observed.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.