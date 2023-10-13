NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

I’m stunned at our Texas Baptist Men. They’re here for us when we have storm damage. Getting trees off houses and feeding storm victims and offering showers.

I was stunned to hear this week they’re already in Israel ministering there. We’re told they go to that part of the world once a month to practice emergency response. Now, there’s an emergency.

Talk about putting feet to prayers.

Please, choose the charity of your choice. That’s up to you. But if you’re looking for a charity, I think they’re a great choice.

