Our sister station in Austin reports the state of Texas is ending its efforts to seize a 5,000-acre property that includes the site of the former Fairfield Lake State Park.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said Tuesday it would no longer pursue acquisition of the property, putting an end to a years-long process that started in 2018, when the landowner announced it planned to sell the land. TPWD had leased part of the property at no cost for 50 years.

It’s been a place for families to use since the ‘70s.

The state of Texas rolled over. Now here comes another gated community. How very sad.

