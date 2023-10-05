NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Colony Ridge is the biggest news story you’re not hearing about. Its a community in Liberty County between Beaumont and Houston.

Some reports state it’s become a haven for migrants and it’s run by cartel members.

The Texas Tribune reports Colony Ridge, a massive residential development north of Houston, has quickly taken center stage in Texas politics. After weeks of reports in conservative media portraying the development as a “magnet for illegal immigrants,” followed by state Republican leaders expressing alarm, Gov. Greg Abbott has promised that Colony Ridge will be addressed in an upcoming special legislative session, saying “serious concerns have been raised.”

Onlookers say Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been concerned, while Abbott has been too quiet.

Someone needs to straighten this out.

