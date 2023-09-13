NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Not a good look for the City of Tyler last week. Especially since many are tired of ERCOT with the daily “asks” to cut back.

The boil water notice late Friday afternoon took us all by surprise. Even surprising to local hospitals we called which didn’t know about it.

From what I understand every time the state, which tests for bad water, finds a problem… are not immediately required to say anything… until the second positive test. Why? This is our drinking water.

Our phones blow up every time a peace officer is hurt or a child is hurt… but when our drinking water is reportedly foul we can wait? No. Tyler is not a backwater town making do.

We need to know immediately. We can do better than this.

That's my point of view what's yours?