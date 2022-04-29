NOTE: This was written for broadcast.

The Elon Musk Twitter fallout continues. The remark which still amazes me is Twitter employees can’t believe they’ll have to work with or for someone they may disagree with. Stand in line.

I also hear this balderdash about somehow this is wrong because Musk is mega-rich and a billionaire. Well, Jeff Bezos is mega-rich and he owns the Washington Post, and he certainly has no problem reporting from the left side of the spectrum, but that’s different. Such hypocrites, but we all are.

Look at the great Deion Sanders back in the 1990s NFL. He played first for the Atlanta Falcons and 49ers. He was awful, he was a showoff, he pranced in the end zone. Tom Landry would have no part of that, but then the Cowboys signed him. He was great for us, then it was ok.

Deion was excitable. Colorful, just an exuberant young man. It’s all in the eye of the beholder.

