The FBI needs to go back to being a crime solving entity and leave intelligence to the CIA (and God knows they’re bad enough.)

The Catholic News Agency has reported a new document revealed that the Richmond Federal Bureau of Investigation used at least one undercover agent to obtain information about traditionalist Catholics, said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

In response to its inquiry, the committee announced it received from the FBI a heavily redacted 18-page document that uncovered limited information about the agency’s efforts to investigate a story link between traditionalist Catholics and “the far-right white nationalist movement.”

What? What? I’m told now the FBI is trying to walk this one back. The DOJ is out of control.

