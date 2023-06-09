NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

So, let me get this straight. For the longest of times I’ve been hearing PGA lovers and outraged sportscasters with their eyes out on a steam rail against the golf league LIV.

Now, I don’t follow golf at all but I did hear over and over LIV was bad because it was financed with Saudi money.

But, cash fixes everything. Imagine my surprise this week that now the holy PGA and LIV will live as one. They’ll merge. It’s a great deal. A deal which will grow the game of golf. I’ll bet the real reason is it’ll fund the game of gold. Money fixes everything at least for a while.

