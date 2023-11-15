NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Jimbo Fisher, the head coach of Texas A&M football, is out. By the way, here’s $76 million to keep you warm.

Now, whom to hire?

I think Garrett Sanders is right.

Jeff Traylor, formally of Gilmer, he’s an amazing man and coach who turned around UTSA in San Antonio and just signed a new deal. However, a school paying $76 million can fix that.

Look, UT hired Traylor a few years ago because he could recruit east texas. You can win a championship with the talent here in east texas. It’s that good. And so is he. C’mon, Aggies… what do you say?

