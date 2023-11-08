NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

A news story broke last week, with Tyler Water Utilities urging us all, if we have an older house, to dig up the water line from house to the water meter and see if we have lead pipes by scratching the pipe with a quarter.

No thanks. My house was built in 1963. Isn’t there a record somewhere of this sort of thing? This is not a rhetorical question, but is this coming from Erin Brockovich and the city getting sideways a few years ago? The coup de grâce is if enough people do the test and say their pipes are lead, the EPA– the federal government– will come in and fix this all for free. There is no free money from the feds with no strings attached. Do what you want. I’d be careful.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.