NOTE: This was written for broadcast.

Hollywood has hit another blockbuster, and I’m sure it was an accident: “Top Gun”.

This time around, it’s back to having a story about America. The goodness of America. A story about our military. Thank goodness we’re leaving superheroes at home this time.

This sequel actually is good when you compare it to other quickly-written cash machines copying the same old formula. Not since “Jaws”– and, yes, I’m that old– have I seen more people excited about going to the movies.

Full disclosure, I’ve not seen it, yet, but you have. And you love it. Go see it again. I’m not much of a movie-goer, but I’m sure I’ll get around to going, eventually. But, keep sending a message to Hollywood that this is what you moviegoers want to see. Not another remake of a remake.

