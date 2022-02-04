TYLER, Texas (KETK) — I want to discuss a topic that permeates East Texas conversations sometimes more than family and faith. It shouldn’t, but it does.

During this super bowl lull week let me ask you: don’t you think the NFL overtime rules are ridiculous? I harken back to the Chiefs and Buffalo overtime. It’s ridiculous one team during overtime never gets to touch the ball.

Offense has the NFL ratings sky high and in playoff football, the quarterbacks are usually great. Let them both play. I’ve heard the league is afraid that the winning side will be flat for playing such a long game if it goes into a second overtime. If there is another overtime, then just award the team with the most penetrations or yards gained. Losing a coin flip shouldn’t mean you lose the game.

