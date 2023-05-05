NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

This has been rough week of news.

So… let’s end with a softer note… baseball.

I have noticed the MLB is feeling the need to still advertise during games how wonderful the pitch clock is. Many of my baseball friends love it. I don’t. Baseball was meant to be a plodding game. That’s what I love about it. It’s like a three-hour fudge bar. Take your time… savor it.

I’m seeing a lot of pitchers getting hurt. The Astros are my team and I’ve seen their staff go from six stacked starters to three having bad arms. The Texas Rangers ace is hurt, too. If you like baseball you’ll watch it. If you don’t, speeding up the game is not going to make any non-baseball Dan watch.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.