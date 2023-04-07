NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Growing up in Southeast Texas, we had a skillful politician named Carl Parker. His enemies went after him with wild allegations. I remember one journalist calmly saying, “They’ll never get him.” They didn’t. He was buttoned down.

In the 90s, I watched every night as they went after Bill Clinton. The same folks on TV now who want Trump in jail defended Bill Clinton. In fact, came up with the cute phrase, “You can indict a ham sandwich.” They’d giggle about that. Actually saying slick politicians were men of gigantic appetites. Who are we to judge? There’s home and then politics. They said, “They’ll never get him.” They didn’t.

Look at the Trump indictment this week. 34 allegations and the DA still won’t say what he has to take Trump out for good. That’s because he’s got nothing. Swing and a miss… again. Even the talking skulls on TV rolled their eyes.

So, what’s next? I’m not saying Trump will be president again, but I will say…. “they’ll never get him.”

