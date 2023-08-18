NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

This phone deal needs to be fixed.

For what we pay for phones… worth it. For what we pay for the service….to steal from a hamburger commercial…we deserve to have it our way.

My phone buzzes all day. It’s on vibrate because of about 10 phone calls I get a day from unknown numbers.. trying to steal money from me or sell me something.

There was a time… just a few years ago… there was a National Do Not Call list. It worked. I signed up my mom, my wife and yours truly. No rogue calls for a year. It doesn’t work anymore.

Congress could shut this down. Instead… they’re actually having hearings about UFOs. We deserve to be left alone.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook at KETK Neal Barton.