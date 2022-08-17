NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of KETK’s Neal Barton.
We’ve been watching lots of news here in Texas. The biggest has been Donald Trump’s raid and the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents.
First, Trump. It’s been more than a week since the raid… which now Dems don’t want to call it a raid.
In the meantime, contrary to what the president said, no one will pay more taxes if you make fewer than $400,000. You’ll pay more because rich people can afford lawyers and CPA’s. We can’t. Well pay to make it go away. We’re low hanging fruit, so you know who’ll pay more taxes. Me and, well, I’m looking at them I’d rather would have hired 87,000 school security guards.
