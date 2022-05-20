*This story was written for broadcast*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’re going to send $40 billion to Ukraine yet 40% of moms can’t get formula for their babies in America. $40 billion to Ukraine and we don`t even know where that money is going.

It’s a crooked political country. Millions of moms find out the government shut down a plant in Michigan which makes half the Similac baby formula and the feds never seem to realize this would cause a problem? In the meantime, republicans give more money to Joe Biden than he ever asked for… for Ukraine. And many politicians are flying nonstop to Ukraine to pettifog. Isn’t it dangerous to be there… and expensive to fly them over?

In the meantime, there is baby formula at the border for migrants. But, American moms are terrified they can’t feed their children. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell tells us Ukraine is the most important issue in the world. I beg to differ. My heart goes to Ukraine. But, I’m an American. Energy prices and American children come in number one with me. We are not living in strange times. We are living in ridiculous times.

That`s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.