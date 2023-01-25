NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott was in town to help get the medical school going.

This a prestigious feat for any city. This means a teaching hospital. This means besides just a medical hub for the area, a place where learned people will be drawn to live, work and influence. I’m not just talking doctors but other medical and teachers as well.

I’m also talking about more good jobs it will create. Quality people will draw in for those jobs. There will be an ancillary effect. This is great on all levels. It also means, I pray, the need to go to Dallas or Shreveport will dwindle and we keep more East Texas money here instead of spending it somewhere else.

It will take some time, but, this will be worth the wait. There are few downsides, if any.

That’s my point of view, what’s yours? You can email me at pov@ketk.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.