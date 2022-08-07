This segment was written for broadcast.

(KETK) – A broadcasting hero of mine died this week. Sports announcer and legend Vin Scully died at the age of 94. He was a voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for almost 70 years. He played at a World Series Game when he was only 25-years-old.

Scully was always a gentleman. He single-handedly created baseball announcing. He knew when to be part of the action and when to just shut up. Almost every baseball announcer I’m familiar with copies him or at least some of his characteristics.

He was also a great announcer for the National Football League. My friends, we have lost a legend, a great human being, the great American Vin Scully. You, my friend, will not be forgotten.

